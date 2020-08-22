Arnold Semrau, 66, of Sterling Heights passed away on August 20, 2020 after courageously battling cancer and kidney disease for several years. He is survived by his beloved wife of 39 years, Patricia, daughters Catherine (Frederic) Vautard and Carolyn (Chris Murray) Semrau. He is also survived by siblings: Mary Ann (Robert) Hanley, Patricia (the late Dennis) Berchulc, Diana (Jeffrie) Tomsha, Laura (David) Marcelewski, and Gerald (Krista) Semrau, as well as many nieces, nephews, great nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his parents, Arthur and Martha Semrau, in-laws Peter and Olga Kasey, brother Daniel Semrau, brother-in-law Dennis Berchulc and niece Kelly Bauroth. A funeral Mass will be held at 10 a.m. at St. Jane Frances de Chantal Catholic Church on Tuesday, August 25, 2020. (Instate 9:30 a.m. at the church). Interment will follow at Resurrection Cemetery, Clinton Twp. A Memorial Celebration of Arnold’s life will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in Arnold’s honor to the American Cancer Society
, www.cancer.org
. Please share memories at: