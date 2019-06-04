|
|
Patroske, Delores, 70, died June 1, 2019 in Richmond, Va. She was preceded in death by her parents, Raphaele and Giacoma Perrini. She is survived by her life partner, Jerry Magnotte; her daughters, Lisa Hall (Bruce), Kelly Gartner (Jason); and her beautiful grandchildren, Connor (16), Gia (13), Sam (11), Annika (8), Xavier (6). Delores, fondly known as Dee to many, will be remembered with words such as spunky, energetic and fiery, all due to her zest for life and fierce loyalty and love for family and friends. She and Jerry loved traveling, bowling, boating, music, the sounds of the ocean, dance and most importantly her family and friends. Dee was born in Bari, Italy and immigrated to the U.S. at the age of 12. She resided in Michigan for the majority of her life. Dee was fortunate to have spent the last few months of her life surrounded by her children and grandchildren in Richmond, Va. The family will have a private celebration of her life. Memorial contributions may be made in her honor to the or Hospice of Va.
Published in The Macomb Daily on June 5, 2019