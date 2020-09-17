Beloved mother of Ingrid Terrien (Bob) and loving grandmother of John Terrien. Else passed away peacefully July 24th in Frankenmuth, MI. She was predeceased by her mother and father Lina & Karl Bauer, her sisters Margaret and Lotte and her brother Karle. She loved to spend time with her family, garden, do crosswords and take her dog Brandy for a walk, who also passed away the same day. A memorial service will be held at St. Mark Lutheran Church on Saturday 9/19/20 at 11 am. She will be sorely missed.



