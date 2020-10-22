1/1
Kathleen M. Meek
1934 - 2020
Kathleen Martha Meek, age 86, of Roseville & Macomb Township, Michigan, passed away on October 22, 2020. Born to James and Kathleen on July 29th of 1934 in Tonawanda, New York; wife of the late Charles; mother to Gerald (Deborah) Meek, Patricia (Raymond) Rafanowicz, Mary Westcott, and Theresa (Bryan) Fink; grandma of 11; and great-grandma to 9; She is preceded in death by her children Monica Lambiris, Joseph Meek, Laurence Meek, and her granddaughter Tiffany Lambiris; also survived by many other loving family members and friends. The family will greet friends at Kaul Funeral Home of Clinton Township on Tuesday, October 27th from 3:00pm until 8:00pm. Funeral Mass Wednesday, October 28th at St. Isidore, 18201 Twenty Three Mile Road, Macomb, 9:30am instate until the time of mass at 10:00am. Fond memories and online condolences may be offered to the family at www.KaulFuneralHome.com

Published in The Macomb Daily from Oct. 22 to Oct. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
27
Visitation
03:00 - 08:00 PM
Kaul Funeral Home
OCT
28
Lying in State
09:30 - 10:00 AM
St. Isidore
OCT
28
Funeral Mass
10:00 AM
St. Isidore
