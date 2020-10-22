Kathleen Martha Meek, age 86, of Roseville & Macomb Township, Michigan, passed away on October 22, 2020. Born to James and Kathleen on July 29th of 1934 in Tonawanda, New York; wife of the late Charles; mother to Gerald (Deborah) Meek, Patricia (Raymond) Rafanowicz, Mary Westcott, and Theresa (Bryan) Fink; grandma of 11; and great-grandma to 9; She is preceded in death by her children Monica Lambiris, Joseph Meek, Laurence Meek, and her granddaughter Tiffany Lambiris; also survived by many other loving family members and friends. The family will greet friends at Kaul Funeral Home of Clinton Township on Tuesday, October 27th from 3:00pm until 8:00pm. Funeral Mass Wednesday, October 28th at St. Isidore, 18201 Twenty Three Mile Road, Macomb, 9:30am instate until the time of mass at 10:00am. Fond memories and online condolences may be offered to the family at www.KaulFuneralHome.com