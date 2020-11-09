1/1
Thomas Anthony Koelzer
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Thomas's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Thomas Anthony Koelzer, 71, of Albemarle Plantation, Hertford, NC, passed away Sunday, November 1, 2020, after a valiant four-year fight against pancreatic cancer. Tom was born in Detroit, MI, on March 29, 1949, and was the son of the late Gerald Louis and Mary Helen (Kaslik) Koelzer. A 1967 graduate of Fraser High School, Tom enjoyed playing football and hockey. He served in the US Navy from 1968 to 1972 having been a veteran of the Vietnam War and retired from General Motors, Truck & Bus Group in 1999. Condolences may be made online by visiting:

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Macomb Daily from Nov. 9 to Nov. 10, 2020.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by macombdaily.com

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved