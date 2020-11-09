Thomas Anthony Koelzer, 71, of Albemarle Plantation, Hertford, NC, passed away Sunday, November 1, 2020, after a valiant four-year fight against pancreatic cancer. Tom was born in Detroit, MI, on March 29, 1949, and was the son of the late Gerald Louis and Mary Helen (Kaslik) Koelzer. A 1967 graduate of Fraser High School, Tom enjoyed playing football and hockey. He served in the US Navy from 1968 to 1972 having been a veteran of the Vietnam War and retired from General Motors, Truck & Bus Group in 1999. Condolences may be made online by visiting:



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store