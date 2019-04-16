Obituary Guest Book View Sign

Agnes (Rust) Baumann

March 25, 1936 - April 13, 2019

Warner Robins, GA- Agnes (Rust) Baumann, 83, went home to be with the Lord on Saturday, April 13, 2019 at her residence. A rosary will be said on Tuesday, April 16, 2019 at 6:00 pm at Burpee-Scott Memorial Chapel & Crematory with the visitation to follow until 8:00 pm. A Funeral Mass will be held on Wednesday, April 17, 2019 at 11:00 am at Sacred Heart Catholic Church with interment immediately following at Magnolia Park Cemetery. Father Fred Nijem and Deacon Jim Hunt will be officiating. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to Sacred Heart Catholic Church Building Fund or to donor's favorite charity.

Agnes was born on March 25, 1936 in California, KY to the late Felix and Agnes (Zink) Rust. She was an active member of Sacred Heart Catholic Church, where she worshipped and served the Lord faithfully. Agnes was the church organist for many years. She stayed home to raise her family and to take care of the home and always made sure their needs were met. Agnes loved her family dearly and will be sorely missed. In addition to her parents, Agnes was preceded in death by her son Eric Baumann and great-grandson, James Oliver Sauls.

Left to cherish her memory is her beloved husband, Howard "Tony" Baumann; children: Tina Sauls of Centerville, GA, Tony Baumann of Choctaw, OK, Diana Roets (Bill) of Stafford, VA and Teresa Baumann of Valdosta, GA; sister: Mary Hartman of Dayton, KY; in-laws: Joseph Baumann of Union, KY, Edward Baumann of Loveland, OH, Leonard Baumann (Millie) of Alexandria, KY, Betty Verst of Highland Heights, KY and Marian Rust of California, KY; 12 grandchildren and 9 great-grandchildren.

