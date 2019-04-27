Agnes Booth Whitsel
July 15, 1989 - April 26, 2019
Macon, GA- Agnes Booth Whitsel, 87, passed away Friday April 26, 2019. A graveside service will be held Sunday, April 28, 2019 at 3:00 p.m. at Macon Memorial Park Cemetery with Rev. Dan Wilson officiating. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Mercer University School of Medicine, 1550 College St, Macon, GA 31207.
Agnes was born in Athens, GA to the late Hoyt Garland Booth and Lillie Watson Booth. She was preceded in death by her husband, Purcell Whitsel; and son, Percy Whitsel. She worked for Mercer University for 25 years in administration, as director of adult education and the Prison Program.
She is survived by her daughter, Randi Jones; daughter in law, Shirley Whitsel; grandchildren, Dessaray Whitsel and John Whitsel; great grandchildren, Conner Beal and numerous nieces and nephews.
Visit www.maconmp.com to express condolences.
Macon Memorial Park Funeral Home has charge of arrangements.
Published in The Telegraph from Apr. 27 to Apr. 28, 2019