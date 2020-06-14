Benjamin Franklin Smith III
1938 - 2020
Benjamin Franklin Smith, III
July 27, 1938 - June 11, 2020
Eatonton, GA- Benjamin Franklin Smith III, 81, passed away on Thursday, June 11, 2020 surrounded by his family. A Celebration of his life will be held on Wednesday, June 17, 2020 at 2:00 p.m. in the Chapel of Macon Memorial Park Funeral Home with the Rev. Michael Jones officiating. Burial will be in Macon Memorial Park Cemetery. The family will greet friends on Tuesday, June 16, 2020 from 6:00 to 8:00 p.m. at Macon Memorial Park Funeral Home.
Benjamin was born in Albany, Georgia to the late Benjamin and Bessie Brewer Smith. He was preceded in death by his wife, Carolyn Melvin Smith. Benjamin served his country in the United States Army and was retired from the National Guard 48th Infantry. He was also was retired from Armstrong World Industries as a supervisor. He was a member of the Methodist faith and was a devoted and loving husband, father, grandfather, great grandfather and brother.
He is survived by his children; Benjamin F. (Benjie) Smith, IV of Eatonton (Ginger Day), Cheryl Smith of Macon, Tonya (Marc) Knobel of Byron, grandchildren, Angie Gillis of Macon, Josh Smith (Alesia McKenzie) of Warner Robins, GA, Mark Jones (Kristen Gardner) Milledgeville, GA, great grandchildren, Brooklyn McLaughlin, Elijah and Elana Jones, and Cruz Moon and two half-sisters, Patsy and Blanche.
Macon Memorial Park Funeral Home and Cemetery has charge of the arrangements.


View the online memorial for Benjamin Franklin Smith, III



Published in The Telegraph on Jun. 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
16
Calling hours
06:00 - 08:00 PM
Macon Memorial Park Funeral Home
JUN
17
Celebration of Life
02:00 PM
Macon Memorial Park Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
Macon Memorial Park Funeral Home
3969 Mercer University Drive
Macon, GA 31204
4784775737
