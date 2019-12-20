Betty Ruth Howard Hedrick
10/31/1935 - 12/17/2019
Byron, GA - Betty Ruth Howard Hedrick, 84, died Tuesday, December 17, 2019. A memorial service will be held at 2:00 PM on Sunday, December 22, 2019, at Powersville United Methodist Church, 245 Lakeview Road, Byron, with Dr. John Beck officiating.
Born in Byron to the late A J and Pearl Howard, Mrs. Hedrick played basketball at Byron High School. She was a former real estate broker with Blue Mountain Beach Realty and a devoted mother and homemaker. She was an avid Atlanta Braves fan and loved animals, especially her cats. She was a long time member of Powersville UMC where she enjoyed singing in the choir. Her determination and strength made her an inspiration to others.
Survivors include her sons, Brad Hedrick (Joan) of Smiths, Alabama and Greg Hedrick (Jonica) of Sandy Springs, and a brother, Bill Howard (Robbie) of Augusta.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the , 1355 Peachtree St. NE, Suite 600, Atlanta, GA 30309. Rooks Funeral Home in Byron is in charge of arrangements.
View the online memorial for Betty Ruth Howard Hedrick
Published in The Telegraph on Dec. 20, 2019