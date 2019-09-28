Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Charles Woodson Daniel. View Sign Service Information Clark Funeral Home 142 Commerce St Hawkinsville , GA 31036 (478)-783-1471 Graveside service 2:00 PM Orange Hill Cemetery Send Flowers Obituary





6/15/1928 - 9/26/2019

Hawkinsville, Ga.- Mr. Charles Woodson Daniel, 91, of Hawkinsville, Ga. was born on June 15, 1928 passed away on September 26, 2019. Except for his years of military service he spent his entire life in Pulaski County. Woodson was the son of John Henry and Nina Mae Nelson Daniel.

Woodson was educated in the public schools in Pulaski County. Upon graduation in 1945 he joined the

On December 12, 1952 Woodson married the former Allene Thompson, of Eatonton. Allene and Woodson had two children, one of whom survives: John Thompson Daniel, who died in 1974, and Tammie Daniel Coleman whose husband is Clinton Hugh Coleman. Also surviving is grandson Leland Daniel Coleman.

In 1960, Woodson was elected Clerk of the Superior Court of Pulaski County. He held this office continuously from January 1, 1961, until December 31, 2000 and never opposed in re-election. Woodson developed an intense interest in the details of the functions of the clerk's office at both the local and statewide levels and became extraordinarily knowledgeable in matters related to his office. He served as President of the Council of the Superior Court Clerks of Georgia and thereafter for many years administered the Clerk's retirement fund. Woodson was a leader in the effort by the clerks to standardize court records. This resulted in in the creation by the General Assembly of Georgia of the Georgia Superior Court Clerk's Cooperative Authority which organized clerk's records statewide and put in place a computerized system which makes those records accessible to all interested persons. Woodson was Chairman of the Authority from 1993 until 2005.

Woodson was for many years a member and Chairman of the Board of Directors of Planters First Bank in Hawkinsville, as well as a member of the board of directors of the bank holding company.

Woodson was a Christian gentleman and a life- long member of the Antioch Baptist Church in Pulaski County.

Woodson was a kind, considerate and compassionate man. He was an advisor and counselor to many. His door was always open. His judgements were sound and his advice sensible. In assisting his friends and constituents he preferred to act anonymously. Status meant nothing to him; he devoted the same time and attention to the problems of the poor and the rich. If every person for whom Woodson had done some small service were to bring a blossom to his grave, he would sleep forever beneath a wilderness of flowers.

Graveside services will be held in Orange Hill Cemetery on Sunday, September 29, 2019 at 2:00 p.m. Presiding will be Reverend Fred Parker of the Antioch Baptist Church of Eastman, Ga.

Clark Funeral Home of Hawkinsville, Ga. is in charge of the arrangements.

