Charlie Holton Avera
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Charlie's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Charlie Holton Avera
Saint Mary's, GA- Charlie Holton Avera, 74, of Saint Marys, Georgia died early in the morning on Thursday, May 7, 2020 at Baptist Medical Center Nassau, Fernandina Beach, Florida after an extended illness. Mr. Charlie Avera was born in Macon, Georgia to the late Harold and Helen Avera. He lived the majority of his life in Macon, Georgia before relocating to Saint Marys, Georgia in 1999. He was retired from Civil Services at Robins Air Force Base in Warner Robbins, Georgia where he served his country faithfully as the Chairman of the Contract Review Committee. He also served honorably in the Georgia Air National Guard as a Master Sergeant. Charlie enjoyed fellowship with his friends on a global scale with majority concentrated in Macon and Saint Marys, Georgia. His life is one of adventure where he most enjoyed outdoor activities of fishing, sports, and general recreation. He was a sportsman as a football and baseball player in his youth and grew to be well known for volunteering much of his time officiating football, baseball, softball, and basketball throughout the state of Georgia. He officiated many regional, district, and state championship sporting events at all levels from youth baseball, softball, football, and basketball to semi-professional football. He thoroughly enjoyed all that is associated with sports to include the development of character young men and women gain from playing. Charlie volunteered his time to serve society whenever possible and hosted many social events. He loved all his children and grandchildren and lived for fellowship.
Mr. Charlie Avera is survived by his son John Avera of Jacksonville, Florida, and three daughters Leigh Ann Davis of Saint Marys, Georgia, Tiffany Avera of Atlanta, Georgia and Stephanie Branch of Saint Marys, Georgia. He is also survived by eleven grandchildren Alexandra, Joshua, Matthew, Elizabeth (John); Stanton, Greyson, Garrett (Leigh Ann); Kina, Ryden (Tiffany); Weston, Cheyenne (Stephanie); and numerous nieces, nephews, and other relatives.
A graveside service will be held Monday (May 11, 2020) at 2:00 PM in Macon Memorial Park Funeral Home and Cemetery, 3969 Mercer University Drive, Macon, Georgia, 31304.
In lieu of flowers, the family request memorial donations be made to: National Autism Association, In Memory of Charlie Avera: https://donate.nationalautismassociation.org/team/297885


View the online memorial for Charlie Holton Avera


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Telegraph on May 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
MAY
11
Graveside service
2:00 PM
Macon Memorial Park Funeral Home and Cemetery
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Macon Memorial Park Funeral Home
3969 Mercer University Drive
Macon, GA 31204
4784775737
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
May 10, 2020
went to school with charlie was a good friend and will be missed
kenneth hall
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved