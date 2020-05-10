went to school with charlie was a good friend and will be missed
Charlie Holton Avera
Saint Mary's, GA- Charlie Holton Avera, 74, of Saint Marys, Georgia died early in the morning on Thursday, May 7, 2020 at Baptist Medical Center Nassau, Fernandina Beach, Florida after an extended illness. Mr. Charlie Avera was born in Macon, Georgia to the late Harold and Helen Avera. He lived the majority of his life in Macon, Georgia before relocating to Saint Marys, Georgia in 1999. He was retired from Civil Services at Robins Air Force Base in Warner Robbins, Georgia where he served his country faithfully as the Chairman of the Contract Review Committee. He also served honorably in the Georgia Air National Guard as a Master Sergeant. Charlie enjoyed fellowship with his friends on a global scale with majority concentrated in Macon and Saint Marys, Georgia. His life is one of adventure where he most enjoyed outdoor activities of fishing, sports, and general recreation. He was a sportsman as a football and baseball player in his youth and grew to be well known for volunteering much of his time officiating football, baseball, softball, and basketball throughout the state of Georgia. He officiated many regional, district, and state championship sporting events at all levels from youth baseball, softball, football, and basketball to semi-professional football. He thoroughly enjoyed all that is associated with sports to include the development of character young men and women gain from playing. Charlie volunteered his time to serve society whenever possible and hosted many social events. He loved all his children and grandchildren and lived for fellowship.
Mr. Charlie Avera is survived by his son John Avera of Jacksonville, Florida, and three daughters Leigh Ann Davis of Saint Marys, Georgia, Tiffany Avera of Atlanta, Georgia and Stephanie Branch of Saint Marys, Georgia. He is also survived by eleven grandchildren Alexandra, Joshua, Matthew, Elizabeth (John); Stanton, Greyson, Garrett (Leigh Ann); Kina, Ryden (Tiffany); Weston, Cheyenne (Stephanie); and numerous nieces, nephews, and other relatives.
A graveside service will be held Monday (May 11, 2020) at 2:00 PM in Macon Memorial Park Funeral Home and Cemetery, 3969 Mercer University Drive, Macon, Georgia, 31304.
In lieu of flowers, the family request memorial donations be made to: National Autism Association, In Memory of Charlie Avera: https://donate.nationalautismassociation.org/team/297885
View the online memorial for Charlie Holton Avera
Published in The Telegraph on May 10, 2020.