Service Information Love Funeral Home 1402 N Thornton Ave Dalton , GA 30720 (706)-278-3313

Christine Jones

December 10, 1916 - February 25, 2020

Dalton, Georgia- Christine Eunice Slappey Jones, 103 years old, passed away Tuesday, February 25, 2020.

She is the mother of Maj. Bobby M. Jones, M.D. USAF Flight Surgeon, Missing-in-Action 11-28-1972. She is preceded in death by her husband Marvin Joseph Jones, brothers Lennick and Lorraine Slappey, George and Opal Slappey, Bascom D. and Juanita Slappey, Donald Slappey and by her sisters Dorothy and Ralph Eubanks, Nancy and Chris Brice, Martha and Howard Stripling.

She is survived by her daughter Jo Anne and Rudy Shirley, grandchildren Bobby and Tish Shirley, Rhett and Megan Shirley, Chrissie and Trey Coe, great grandchildren Mac, Graham, Claire, Ford, Gus and Libby and by her brother Joseph (Buddy) and Margie Slappey.

Christine was raised on a farm in Andersonville, Ga. She catered out of her home in Macon for over 30 years and taught many Bakery owners all over the SE. She and her husband Marvin became very involved with the National League of POW/MIA Families in Washington, D.C. shortly after Bobby became Missing-in-Action in S. Vietnam.

Services will be held at First Baptist Church in Dalton, GA on Saturday, February 29th at 11 AM. Family will receive friends from 9 until 11 in the church atrium.

Visitation will be held at Riverside Methodist Church in Macon on Sunday, March 1st from 2 until 4.

The family requests no flowers be sent but donations may be made in Christine's honor to: National League of POW/MIA Families, 5673 Columbia Pike, STE 100, Falls Church, VA 22041.

Love Funeral Home, 706-278-3313.





