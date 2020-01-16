|
Visitation
Thursday, Jan. 16, 2020
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Pitman Funeral Homes & Cremation Services
Funeral
Thursday, Jan. 16, 2020
7:00 PM
Pitman Funeral Homes & Cremation Services
Graveside service
Sunday, Jan. 19, 2020
2:00 PM
Magnolia Park Cemetery & Mausoleum
Clifford "Hoot" Terry Gibson
Aug. 21, 1936 - Jan. 14, 2020
Troy, MO.- Clifford Gibson passed away on January 14, 2020 at the age of 83. He is survived by his first wife and end of life companion, Nell Louise Gibson of Troy, MO; four sons, Scott (Mary) Gibson of Troy, MO, David Gibson of Juliette, GA, Stephen (Susan) Gibson of Juliette, GA, Bruckner Gibson of Juliette, GA; grandchildren, 7 grandchildren, Hope, Heath, Clifford, Russell, Lane, Sean, Savannah; 5 great- grandchildren. He is preceded in death by his father, Clifford Bruckner Gibson, mother, Mary Ida Gibson nee Terry, second wife, Barbara Gibson nee Wooley, daughter, Katrina Ray, sisters, PeggyTucker and June Steyman, one great-granddaughter, Averie Greyce. He will be dearly missed by all who knew and loved him.
Visitation: Thursday, January 16, 2020 from 4:00 pm to 7:00 pm at Pitman Funeral Home, 1545 Wentzville Parkway, Wentzville, Missouri 63385.
Funeral: Thursday, January 16, 2020
Time: 7:00 pm Place: Pitman Funeral Home, Wentzville, MO.
Cemetery: A graveside service will be held Sunday, January 19, 2020 at 2:00 pm at Magnolia Park Cemetery & Mausoleum in Warner Robins, GA
Memorials: In lieu of flowers donations may be made payable to: or Disabled American Veterans in care of Pitman Funeral Home, P. O. Box 248, Wentzville, MO 63385
Published in The Telegraph on Jan. 16, 2020
