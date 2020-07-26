D. Ronnie Brand
February 24, 1945 - July 22, 2020
Centerville, Georgia - On the 22nd day of July, Ronnie went to his new home in Heaven to be with his Heavenly father for eternity. His parents, Donald W. and Florine Giles Brand will be there to meet him with open arms. Ronnie was born at 3:00AM February 24, 1945 at Kay's Clinic in Byron, GA. by Doctor James B. Kay. Ronnie was a member of Centerville Baptist Church. A sunset service will be held on Monday July 27, 2020 at 7:30PM outside at Heritage Memorial Funeral Home. The family encourages everyone to bring a lawn chair and enjoy the sunset with them following the services. A drop-in viewing will be held on Monday July 27, 2020 from 10AM to 5PM at Heritage Memorial Funeral Home. Burial will be private at Parkway Memorial Gardens.
Ronnie was a Real Estate Broker, land developer and builder. He was a Centerville Councilman for sixteen years and Mayor for two years. Ronnie was an active supporter for the city of Centerville and supported all activities of the city. He was a loan officer, appraiser of the Credit department at Robins Federal Credit Union for sixteen years. He loved Centerville and Warner Robins and belonged to many clubs such as the Jaycees and Optimist Club. He had many friends over his lifetime from all walks of life and loved them all dearly. Ronnie enjoyed gardening, fishing, and family cookouts.
He will forever be remembered as a loving husband, father, brother, and as a special papa to his grandchildren.
Ronnie's memory will forever be cherished by, his loving wife of 53 years, Lynda McEachern Brand; two sons, Keith Brand (Vikki), Russell Brand (Genny) and one brother, F. Craig Brand (Mary) Five grandchildren, Lindsay Meadows (Jessie), Donald, Austin, Johnathan Brand and Katelyn White. He is also survived by a host of nieces and nephews and extended family members.
In lieu of flowers the family respectfully asks that donations be made to St. Jude Research Hospital and or First Baptist Church of Centerville.
