Dawson Bailey Swain
April 24, 2002 - June 5, 2019
Macon, GA- Dawson B. Swain, 17, of Macon, passed away on Wednesday, June 5, 2019. A time of visitation will be held on Friday, June 7, from 11:00 A.M until 1:00 P.M. at Light House Baptist Church, 4770 Sardis Church Rd. Funeral services will begin at 1:00 P.M. in the church with Reverend Tim Sizemore officiating. Dawson will be laid to rest in Macon Memorial Park following the funeral service.
Dawson recently graduated from Fort Stewart Youth Challenge Academy where he earned his high school Diploma. He spent his free time skateboarding, listening to music, and editing videos. Dawson loved his brothers and sisters with all his heart.
Dawson is survived by his parents, Michael Swain (Misty) and April Swain-Reeves (Travis); sisters, Marissa Swain, Spencer, Savannah, Emaleigh; brothers, Stryker, Gabriel; paternal grandparents, Mark and Carol Swain, Sr.; maternal grandparents, Jeff and Martha Holloway, Pat Reeves; uncles, Mark Swain, Jr. (Cheryl) Jason Bray(Marie); aunt, Michelle Glass (Storman); Several cousins and a long list of best friends.
Published in The Telegraph on June 6, 2019