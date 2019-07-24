Donna Smith Brooks
July 31, 1985 - July 22, 2019
Warner Robins, GA- Denise Smith Brooks, 33, passed away on Monday, July 22, 2019. A Celebration of her life will be held at 1:00 p.m. Friday, July 26, 2019 at Real Life Church, 2491 Gray Highway, with Pastor Bo Turner officiating. The family will greet friends from Noon to service time at the church.
Denise was born in Macon, Georgia. She was preceded in death by her step-father, Johnny Abernathy. She was a member of Real Life Church. Denise was employed by Women's Specialty Care. She was a devoted and loving wife, mother, sister, aunt and friend.
She is survived by her husband, Moraji D. Brooks, four children, Jaiden Brooks, M'aliyah Brooks, Shaylen Brooks, Tristan Brooks, mother, Pamela Abernathy of Gray, father, Steven Smith of Savannah, four sisters, Stacy (Charles) Bass, Stephanie Abernathy, Heather (Craig) Hughes, Nicki (John) Jackson, brother, Mike Wood, several nieces and nephews and best friend, Tori Molina.
Visit www.maconmp.com to express condolences.
Macon Memorial Park Funeral Home has charge of the arrangements.
View the online memorial for Donna Smith Brooks
Published in The Telegraph on July 24, 2019