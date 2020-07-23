Floris "Flossie" Lenore Crenshaw
September 3, 1928 - July 21, 2020
Warner Robins, Georgia- Flossie Crenshaw, 91, passed away at her residence on the morning of Tuesday, July 21, 2020. Born in Walhalla, South Carolina, Flossie was the daughter of the late Wales and Florede Reid. As a young woman, Flossie spent her days working as a librarian in Oconee County in South Carolina as well as a secretary in the Clemson Ag Engineering department. Her servant's heart led her to become involved in many community endeavors including the Pink Ladies at Houston Healthcare, a breast cancer survivor mentor, an election poll manager, a Trinity Food Pantry volunteer, and a Girl Scout leader of countless young ladies, as well as for her special girls at Happy Hour Workshop.
A devoted member of Trinity United Methodist Church, Flossie was a member of the Asbury Sunday School class & the United Methodist Women, and enjoyed singing with the Joyful Noise choir. She was a former seventh grade Sunday school teacher and was very involved in the youth program in the past. In her spare time, Flossie enjoyed traveling around the world, gardening, coordinating and catering weddings, and playing canasta with her friends. She was also a member of the Red Hat Society and the Cherokee Rose Garden Club. She loved well and was loved by many; her memory will be treasured by many friends and family members.
In addition to her parents, Flossie was preceded in death by her husband, Paul William Crenshaw; and siblings, Irene Edwards, Lois Rivers, Don Reid, and Gurney Reid.
Flossie is survived by her children, Lee Crenshaw (Debbie) of Kathleen, Georgia, and Pam Corbitt (Wesley) of Guyton, Georgia; grandchildren, Benjamin (Megg) Corbitt, Nathan (Melissa) Corbitt, Amy (Jonathan) West, Jonathan (Becky) Crenshaw, Jordan (Jordan) Singletary, and Bethany (Ryan) Storms and great grandchildren, Sean Corbitt, Ethan Corbitt, Kara Corbitt, Luke Corbitt, Cooper Singletary, Lane Singletary, Madison Crenshaw, Margot West, Oliver West; and several nieces and nephews. Her family appreciates the wonderful ladies who cared for her in the past few years: Lee Ann Watson, Angela Churchwell, and Vicky Lawhoun.
A funeral service for Mrs. Crenshaw will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Saturday, July 25, 2020, at Trinity United Methodist Church. For friends unable to attend at this time, the service will be streamed live via the McCullough Funeral Home Facebook page at www.facebook.com/mcculloughfuneralhome/live/
. Her service will also be streamed on the Trinity United Methodist Church Facebook. Afterward, Mrs. Crenshaw will be laid to rest in Magnolia Park Mausoleum.
In lieu of flowers, the family respectfully suggests memorial donations be given in memory of Flossie Crenshaw to Trinity United Methodist Church, 129 S. Houston Road, Warner Robins, Georgia 31088.
