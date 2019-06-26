Gerald Smith
May 29, 1935 - June 25, 2019
Lizella, Georgia- Gerald Smith, 84, of Lizella, Georgia passed away Tuesday, June 25, 2019. A memorial service will held Saturday, June 29, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. in the Open Bible Tabernacle Baptist Church, Sandy Pointe Road Lizella, Ga. Reverend Herbert Williams will officiate. The family will greet friends after the service in the fellowship hall.
Born in Macon, he was the son of the late Lonnie Lee Smith and Dorothy Sullivan Smith. He had worked for Sydney Pyles Plumbing and retired from the Middle Georgia Girl Scout Camp, where he served as a Ranger for 25 years.
Mr. Smith was a member of the Open Bible Tabernacle Baptist Church and was preceded in death by his daughter, Terry Smith Conger.
He is survived by his sister, Eleanor Smith Reeves, grandchildren, Mandey Collins(Jeffery), Jason Conger, and Jamie Killingsworth (David); great grandchildren, Abby, Laura, Alyssa, Jackson and Jonah.
In lieu of flowers the family request donations to the Middle Georgia Girl Scouts, 6869 Columbus Road, Lizella, Georgia 31052.
Friends may sign the online register at www.fairhavenmacon.com.
Fairhaven Funeral Home and Cremation Services has charge of arrangements.
View the online memorial for Gerald Smith
Published in The Telegraph on June 26, 2019