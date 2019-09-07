GERMAN ACREE
1951 - September 3, 2019
Westerville, Ohio- German (Gerry) Acree, age 68, of Westerville, Ohio, passed away on Tuesday, September 3, 2019. Originally from Cleveland, Ohio, Gerry spent ten years in the Air Force from 1970 - 1980, including tours of duty in Thailand and Korea, while working as an electronics technician. The remainder of his career, Gerry worked primarily as a civilian for the U.S. government, including time at Robins AFB, where he served as an equipment specialist and was instrumental in starting the local Tuskegee Airmen Chapter. Gerry is survived by his wife, Carole Williams, father, six siblings, daughter Theresa Acree, six grandchildren, and one great grandchild.The family requests memorials be directed to Tuskegee Airmen Scholarship Fund, P.O. Box 6165, Warner Robins, GA 31095 or to Christ United Methodist Church, 511 Russell Pkwy, Warner Robins, GA. 31088. Visit www.hillfuneral.com to see the full obituary and to share a favorite memory of Gerry.
Published in The Telegraph on Sept. 7, 2019