Grover Pass Keys
November 19, 1938 - January 8, 2020
Macon, GA- Grover Pass Keys, 81, of Macon, passed away Wednesday, January 8, 2020. Funeral Services will be held Friday, January 10, 2020 at 2:00PM at Mikado Baptist Church with the Reverend Ed Chambless and the Reverend Jason Blankenship officiating. The family will greet friends one hour prior to the service. Interment will be held at Glen Haven Memorial Gardens. Flowers are accepted or memorial contributions may be made to Mikado Baptist Church, 6751 Houston Rd, Macon, GA 31216.
Mr. Keys was born in Byron, Georgia to the late James Franklin Keys, Sr. and Mattie Florence Watson Keys. A graduate of Lanier High School, he worked at Crown Cork and Seal Company, retiring after 23 years. He loved hunting, fishing, and watching NASCAR. He very much enjoyed music, attending several concerts with his grandson. A tonsil cancer survivor, Mr. Keys was unable to eat for the last 9 years, but he lived vicariously by cooking for others, which he loved. He especially loved making his famous pound cakes. He was very laid back, never worrying. He had a green thumb and could make anything grow. Mr. Keys is preceded in death by a daughter, Stacy Keys and brother, James Franklin Keys, Jr.
Mr. Keys is survived by his loving wife of 57 years, Sondra Keys of Macon; daughter, Amy Keys Weiche (Donny) of Macon; son, Kevin Grover Keys of Macon; grandchildren, Dustin Weiche (Corie), Ashley Anne Weiche, Sydney Adela Weiche, and Andrew James Weiche, all of Macon; sisters, Joan Ellington of Macon and Faye Peterson (Phil) of Warner Robins, Georgia; and brother, Harold Keys (Flo) of Macon.
Published in The Telegraph on Jan. 10, 2020