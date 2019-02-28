Harold Moss
August 1, 1961 - February 21, 2019
Macon , GA- Harold Shelton Moss was born to the parentage of Annie Lee and Amos William Moss in Macon, GA.
Harold was survived by four daughters; Kristin Franklin, Harolda Moss, and Angel Moss all of Macon, GA and Kentrece Moss of Warner, GA; nine grandchildren, Jaquavious, Jasmen and Jaleea, Hannah, Jayda and Lauren all of Macon, GA, Kamiya, Chancellor and Brianna all of Warner Robins, GA; five sisters, Brenda Moss, Annie Moss, Kimberly (Emory) Gates, Teresa (Eddie) Jackson and Jacqueline Barber all of Macon, GA; three brothers, Amos C. (Cassandra) Moss of Kathleen, GA, Emanuel Moss of Fayetteville, NC and Stacey (late Leotta) Moss of Augusta, GA; and a host of aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, cousins, family members and friends.
Funeral service will be on Saturday, March 2, 2019 at 12:00 Pm White Springs Baptist Church in Twiggs County GA with burial in the church cemetery.
Wake: Friday, March 1, 2019 from 6-8 p.m. at Bentley's Chapel: 1039 Shurling Dr. Macon, GA
Family contact: 3085 Tiffin Circle, Macon, GA 31204
Services entrusted to Bentley & Sons Funeral Home, Macon.
Published in The Telegraph on Feb. 28, 2019