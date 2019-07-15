Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Jackie W. Harper. View Sign Service Information Fisher Funeral Home 101 Dykes Street SW Cochran , GA 31014 (478)-934-6336 Funeral service 2:00 PM Cochran First Baptist Church Send Flowers Obituary



November 17, 1925 - July 13, 2019

Cochran, Georgia- Jacqueline Stokes Wimberly Harper, 93, a lifelong resident of Cochran and lovingly known to most as Miss Jackie, died on July 13, 2019 at Bleckley Memorial Hospital. Funeral services will be at Cochran First Baptist Church on Tuesday, July 16th at 2 p.m. Burial will be private in Cedar Hill Cemetery.

Jackie was born in Bleckley County to the late James "Jim" and Annie Randitt Stokes. She graduated from Cochran High School and was fiercely competitive in a multitude of activities and sports but notably a member of the 1942 girls basketball team that won the district basketball trophy. She believed in the power of education both as a student and educator. She graduated from Middle Georgia College and completed her batchelor's degree in Education at Georgia College, where she later completed her master's degree in Education . She is known by many in this area from years in the class room and on the courts. She taught at Cary School and later helped to establish the gifted program in the Bleckley County School System where she would teach until her retirement. She coached girls basketball and tennis and supported sports in this community as a scorekeeper and fan for years after her retirement. As a lifelong woman of strong faith she was raised as a member of Bethany Baptist Church and was a current devoted member of Cochran First Baptist Church where she was a member of the Prime Timers and Jelks Barrow Sunday School Classes, 5-0, Sanctuary Choir, and Singing Seniors. She also volunteered as a Pink Lady at Bleckley Memorial, was a member of Alpha Delta Kappa honorary organization for women educators, served as a board member for Heart of Georgia RESA, and is a current member of the Retired Teachers Association. She enjoyed mission work, gardening, sports, traveling, her daily crossword puzzle, fishing, and eating desert first. She was predeceased in death by her first husband, Clarence "Doc" Wimberly and her daughter, Dianne Wimberly Lyles.

Jackie is survived by her husband of 42 wonderful years, A. Willis Harper, son-in-law, Jody Lyles, three grandchildren, Jay and Kanti Lyles of Austin, Texas, Brett and Angie Lyles of Zachary, Louisiana, and Leigh Anne and Tommy Fisher of Cochran, four great-grandchildren, Maya Lyles, Nikhil Lyles, Cooper Lyles, and Thomas Fisher, and two brothers, Glenn Stokes of Cochran and Don Stokes of Macon. She has many extended Stokes, Randitt, Wimberly, and Harper family members who were very dear to her. The family wishes to recognize those who have helped care for Jackie through the years at Green Meadows and more recently at At Home Senior Living, with special thanks to Tanya, Brandy, Beverly, Van, and Deborah. Thank you to Bleckley Memorial Hospital Staff and Serenity Hospice for all that you did to take care and make her comfortable during her recent illness.

In lieu of flowers, the family ask that donations be made to The , Cochran First Baptist Church Missions, or a . The family will meet with friends and family following the service at the church.

Fisher Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.





