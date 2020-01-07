James Gary Martin
March 1, 1945 - January 4, 2020
Bolingbroke, GA- James Gary Martin, beloved husband and father passed away in his sleep on Saturday January 4, 2020.
He was born on March 1, 1945, and he was the youngest of 4 siblings born to Wilbur Wilton and Ruby Keziah Martin. He is survived by his wife, Judy Martin; his son, Scott Martin, daughter-in-law Valerie, and grandson Jacob; and by his daughter, Hilary Zanca, his son-in-law John, and his granddaughter Angelyn.
Mr. Martin, or Gary to those who knew him, was and a solid, loving man, who once became a part of someone's life, was a ubiquitous presence. He was always there for his family, his friends, and he was an avid boy scout. Gary's steadfast guidance helped his son to achieve Eagle Scout, his daughter to become active as an Assistant Scout Master as her Girl Scout troop dissolved, and he assisted countless other adolescents achieve their goals through scouting.
A memorial service will be held at Forest Hills Methodist Church on Thursday January 9, 2020 at 1pm. The family requests in lieu of flowers, please make donations in Gary's name to Boy Scout Troop 170.
Monroe County Memorial Chapel has charge of arrangements.
View the online memorial for James Gary Martin
Published in The Telegraph on Jan. 7, 2020