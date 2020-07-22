1/2
Larry Stepp Davis
1927 - 2020
March 10, 1927 - July 20, 2020
Macon , GA- Larry Stepp Davis, 93, died peacefully on July 20, 2020. A private graveside service will be held on Thursday, July 23, 2020 in Macon Memorial Park Cemetery with Pastor John Wood officiating. The viewing will be held on Wednesday, July 22, 2020 at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to ALSAC/St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis TN 38105 in his memory.
Larry was born in Ware Shoals, South Carolina to the late Broadus S. Davis and Lillie Adams Davis. He was a long-time resident of Macon, Georgia. He served in the United States Navy for 18 months on the USS Ernest G. Small. After retiring from Robins Air Force Base in 1982, he worked for Fickling and Company for 19 years. He was a long-time member of First Baptist Church.
Larry was a devoted husband and a loving father. He leaves behind his wife of 68 years, Jean Shepard Davis; his daughter, Sherri Davis, his son, Michael Davis (Monday); and his dear friend, Herman Whisby who was like a son to him.
Visit www.maconmp.com to express condolences.
Macon Memorial Park Funeral Home and Cemetery has charge of the arrangements.


Published in The Telegraph on Jul. 22, 2020.
