Lavonia Ann Carroll Hogg
August 20, 1935 - October 9, 2019
Macon, GA- Mrs. Lavonia Ann Carroll Hogg, 84, died Wednesday, October 9, 2019. A celebration of her life will be held on Saturday, October 12, at 12 Noon, in the chapel of Macon Memorial Park Funeral Home, with Dale Gonzalez officiating. Family will greet friends at the funeral home for the hour prior to service. Private burial will immediately follow in Roberta City Cemetery.
Vonie was born in Roberta, Georgia to the late William "Bud" and Mary Vissage Carroll. She was the last surviving member of her immediate Carroll family. Vonie was a member of the Crawford County Genealogy Society, and had many passions, including genealogy, her family, painting, gardening, her ministry and sharing her knowledge of the Bible. She was one of the first Certified Medical Technicians in the state of Georgia, having graduated from Mercer University School of Medicine. This led to her 38 year career at the Medical Center of Central Georgia, retiring in 1995. Vonie was baptized as one of Jehovah's Witnesses in 1972, and attended the Westgate Congregation of Jehovah's Witnesses. She was preceded in death by her husband, Moley M. Hogg in 1999.
Survivors include her son, David M. Hogg; daughters, Carin Hogg Cummings, Gina L. H. (Joe) Morris; son, Eddie "Jerry" (Evelyn "Lyn") Hogg; grandchildren, Bryon L. Cummings, Wesley M. Cummings, Melissa M. Hogg, Aaron Robert Hogg; 4 great grandchildren; several nieces, nephews, and cousins.
Visit www.maconmp.com to express condolences.
Macon Memorial Park Funeral Home has charge of arrangements.
View the online memorial for Lavonia Ann Carroll Hogg
Published in The Telegraph on Oct. 11, 2019