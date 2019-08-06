Lillie Mae Waltman Poole
September 3, 1925 - August 4, 2019
Warner Robins, GA- On the afternoon of Sunday, August 4, 2019, Lillie Mae Poole joined her beloved husband, James A. Poole in Heaven. She was 93 years old.
Lillie was born in Mobile, Alabama on September 3, 1925 to the late Troy and Maggie Mae Hale Waltman. She enjoyed spending the first part of her life in Mobile before moving to Warner Robins in 1965. For many years, Lillie was a lunchroom cook for numerous children in the Houston County Board of Education and a much-loved bus driver.
In her retirement years, she volunteered at Houston Medical Center and was active with the Warner Robins Senior Center. Lillie loved playing Bingo, collecting bird houses, and all arts and crafts, especially crocheting. She will be sadly missed by the staff and residents of Kingsford Place in Centerville where she was a resident and served as door guard. Lillie was also a member of the Order of the Eastern Star and was of the Southern Baptist faith.
She will be dearly missed by her loving children, Barbara Hall and Kathy Hemphill, both of Warner Robins, James Poole (Doris) of Ocala, Florida, and Eddie Poole (Robyn) of Cochran; grandchildren, David Ledingham, Dawn Ledingham, Trent Hemphill, Daniel Cannon, Candace Crooks, Ben Poole, and Josh Poole; great-grandchildren, Alex Hieb, Peyton Poole, Adeline Poole, Samuel Poole, and Brianna Crockett; and sister, Estelle Shumpert of Huxford, Alabama.
Lillie will be laid to rest in a graveside funeral service at 11 a.m. on Thursday, August 8, 2019 in Glen Haven Memorial Gardens with Reverend Jeff Cleghorn officiating.
In lieu of flowers, the family respectfully suggests memorial donations be given in memory of Lillie Mae Poole to the Debbie Waltman Batson Cancer Fund at https://ca.gofundme.com/assistance-with-expences.
Published in The Telegraph on Aug. 6, 2019