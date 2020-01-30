Lonnie "Papa" Roberts
May 14, 1958 - January 27, 2020
Crawford County, GA- Lonnie "Papa" Roberts, age 61, rode into the loving arms of his Lord and Savior on Monday, January 27, 2020.
Born and raised in Roanoke, Alabama, Lonnie was the son of the late Frank and Francis Seymour Roberts. He lived in LaGrange, Georgia for some time before settling in Crawford County, Georgia six years ago. Lonnie was a construction superintendent for Fairway Construction at JES Holdings where he had a very close and special relationship with its owner, Jeff Smith.
A cowboy at heart, Lonnie loved the rodeo and his rodeo family; they could always find him around the bucking chutes. He took great pride in being a bull rider and was eager to mentor and help young kids learn to ride bucking bulls. Lonnie was a force to be reckoned with in everything he did; he took on all projects with full speed and completed each of them before they were due. He was loved and respected by all who knew him. Lonnie loved his wife, children, and grandchildren, all very dearly, and they will carry countless fond memories of him in their hearts forever.
Those left to cherish his memory are his loving wife of 25 years, Patti Roberts of Crawford County; children, Charles Akin-Vorst (Brian) of Chattanooga, Tennessee, Amanda Bethea (John) of Five Points, Alabama, and Caleb Akin (Renee') of Lizella; grandchildren, Katelynn and Dalton Mobley, Amanda Bethea, and Amelia and Lorelei Akin; brother, Johnny Roberts of Roanoke, Alabama and John Hargis (Cindy) of Roberta; parents-in-law, Charles and Alyce Tice of Barnesville, Georgia; and numerous nieces, nephews, extended family and his rodeo family.
Visitation will be Friday, January 31, 2020, from 3:00 p.m. until 5:00 p.m. at McCullough Funeral Home. A funeral service will immediately follow at 5:00 p.m. in the chapel of McCullough Funeral Home with Reverend Jimmy Pruitt officiating.
The family will accept flowers or donations may be given in memory of Lonnie to the Justin Cowboy Crisis Fund, 101 Pro Rodeo Drive, Colorado Springs, CO 80919, https://www.justincowboycrisisfund.org/.
Go to www.mcculloughfh.com to sign the Online Registry for the family. McCullough Funeral Home and Crematory has the privilege of being entrusted with these arrangements.
View the online memorial for Lonnie "Papa" Roberts
Published in The Telegraph on Jan. 30, 2020