Lorene "Polly" Clark
11/10/1931 - 06/19/2019
IRWINTON, GA- Eunice Lorene "Polly" Moore Clark, 87, passed away Wednesday at her residence.
Services will be held Friday June 21, 2019 at 3:00PM in Reece Funeral Home. Burial will be in Antioch Baptist Church Cemetery. Rev. Gail Smith and Rev. Bill Harpe will officiate.
Mrs. Clark was born in Dublin,, GA, and lived in Macon before moving to Irwinton. She was the daughter of the late Hammons M. and Lois Clark Moore. She was the widow of the late Harvey A. Clark, and was preceded in death by her sister Blondell Moore Scoggins, and her brothers, Wendell Moore and Clark Moore. Mrs. Clark was a former Sterile Supply Technician with Coliseum Park Hospital. She was a Baptist.
Survivors include her children, Harvey Archie Clark, Beverly Clark (Joel Stuckey), Teresa Kay Clark, and Robin W. Clark. Step Daughter, Mona Clark. Her brother, H.M. Moore. Sisters, Evelyn Ussery and Telva Chafin. Sister in Laws, Betty Moore and Marianne Moore, brother in law Billy Ussery. Many nieces and nephews and great nieces and nephews.
The family will receive friends from 2:00 to 3:00 before the service in the funeral home.
Donations may be made to Historic Union Church, at P.O. Box 60, Irwinton, GA 31042
Reece Funeral Home in Jeffersonville has charge of arrangements.
Published in The Telegraph on June 20, 2019