Louise Tyler

October 5, 1925 - February 27, 2019

Warner Robins, GA- On the evening of Wednesday, February 27, 2019, Louise Tyler walked into the loving arms of her Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ. She was 93 years old.

Louise was born in Franklin, Alabama, on October 5, 1925, to the late Barney and Mary Catherine McKinley. A farmer's daughter, she graduated in 1944 from Monroe County High School, with Harper Lee, the author of To Kill a Mockingbird. Louise was a career wife, mother, and homemaker who whole-heartedly dedicated her life to making the Tyler home one filled with love and happiness.

She and Charles moved to Warner Robins in 1966 from Mobile, Alabama and made it their forever home. A former 30-year member of Evergreen Baptist Church, Louise was a longtime faithful member of Friendship Baptist Church where she enjoyed teaching Sunday School and was a part of the Juanita Keaton Sunday School Class. She also volunteered at Houston Medical Center Auxiliary as a Pink Lady. In her free time, Louise enjoyed playing cards, working crossword puzzles, camping, sewing, and crocheting. The memory of her strong will and independence as she overcame many tough times in her life will forever be carried in the hearts of all who knew her.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her sister, Margaret Wilkinson.

Louise's memory will always be treasured by her devoted husband of 72 years, Charles Fletcher Tyler of Warner Robins; sons, Greg Tyler (Cynthia) of Northport, Alabama, Gene Tyler (Ellen) of Brownville, New York, and Cliff Tyler (Diane) of Bonaire; grandchildren, Fletcher, Jon, Kate, Chris, and Alex Tyler, and Phillip Sorber; and sister, Ethel Wilkinson of Irvington, Alabama.

Visitation will be Saturday, March 2, from 5:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. at McCullough Funeral Home. A funeral service will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Sunday, March 3, at Friendship Baptist Church with Dr. Paul Cowles officiating. Following the service, Louise will be laid to rest in Magnolia Park Cemetery.

The family will accept flowers or donations may be given in memory of Louise to Friendship Baptist Church Transportation Fund, 1322 Feagin Mill Rd., Warner Robins, GA 31088.

417 South Houston Lake Road

Warner Robins , GA 31088

417 South Houston Lake Road

Warner Robins , GA 31088

(478) 953-1478

Published in The Telegraph on Mar. 1, 2019

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close