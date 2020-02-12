Marie Dokes Hollis
Oct. 27, 1937 - Feb. 10, 2020
Macon, GA- Marie Dokes Hollis, 82, of Macon, went home to be with her Lord and Savior on Monday, February 10, 2020. A celebration of Marie's life will be held on Thursday, February 13, at 12:00 PM at Lawrence Drive Baptist Church with Dr. Jerry Brown officiating. The family will greet friends one hour prior to service time at the church.
Marie was born in Macon, Georgia, on October 27, 1937. She was formerly employed with Paul Laneback and Company, where she worked as an administrative assistant. Marie faithfully served her Lord and Savior as a member of Lawrence Drive Baptist Church, where she was also a member of Agape. She was an avid baker, known for her famous pound cakes. Marie's greatest joy in life came from being a wife, mother, and nana.
Marie was preceded in death by her husband of 64 years, James Edward Hollis, Jr.; mother, Daisy McMillian Dokes Fountain; and father, Riley Dokes.
Marie is survived by her daughters, Debbie Bullis (Lee) and Terri Ratterree; grandchildren, Amber, Dale, Emily, and Patrick; great-grandchildren, Sadi, Austin, Bentley, and Harper Marie, who is on the way; sister, Joyce Williamson (Jerome); brother, James Dokes (Christine); and several nieces and nephews.
The family may be contacted at the residence of, Joyce and Jerome Williamson.
