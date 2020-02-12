Marie Dokes Hollis (1937 - 2020)
Guest Book
  • "Terri, Debbie, Amber, and family, Ms. Hollis was one of the..."
    - Teresa Waite
  • "So sorry for your family's loss. Marie was a special lady...."
    - Billie and
  • "The lost of a Mother (your bestfriend) very hard hold on..."
    - Donna and
  • "Emily, I am so sorry for your loss. You and your family are..."
    - Jennifer Renfroe
  • "Your momma was always the sweetest thing. Y'all have..."
    - Kim Parton
Service Information
FairHaven Funeral Home and Cremation Services
4989 Mount Pleasant Church Rd.
Macon, GA
31216
(478)-788-2929
Visitation
Thursday, Feb. 13, 2020
11:00 AM
Lawrence Drive Baptist Church
Celebration of Life
Thursday, Feb. 13, 2020
12:00 PM
Lawrence Drive Baptist Church
Obituary
Send Flowers

Marie Dokes Hollis
Oct. 27, 1937 - Feb. 10, 2020
Macon, GA- Marie Dokes Hollis, 82, of Macon, went home to be with her Lord and Savior on Monday, February 10, 2020. A celebration of Marie's life will be held on Thursday, February 13, at 12:00 PM at Lawrence Drive Baptist Church with Dr. Jerry Brown officiating. The family will greet friends one hour prior to service time at the church.
Marie was born in Macon, Georgia, on October 27, 1937. She was formerly employed with Paul Laneback and Company, where she worked as an administrative assistant. Marie faithfully served her Lord and Savior as a member of Lawrence Drive Baptist Church, where she was also a member of Agape. She was an avid baker, known for her famous pound cakes. Marie's greatest joy in life came from being a wife, mother, and nana.
Marie was preceded in death by her husband of 64 years, James Edward Hollis, Jr.; mother, Daisy McMillian Dokes Fountain; and father, Riley Dokes.
Marie is survived by her daughters, Debbie Bullis (Lee) and Terri Ratterree; grandchildren, Amber, Dale, Emily, and Patrick; great-grandchildren, Sadi, Austin, Bentley, and Harper Marie, who is on the way; sister, Joyce Williamson (Jerome); brother, James Dokes (Christine); and several nieces and nephews.
The family may be contacted at the residence of, Joyce and Jerome Williamson.
Friends may sign the online register at www.fairhavenmacon.com.
FairHaven Funeral Home and Cremation Services has charge of arrangements.


View the online memorial for Marie Dokes Hollis
logo
Published in The Telegraph on Feb. 12, 2020
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.