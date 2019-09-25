Maureen "Mo" (Farrell) Minshew
May 22, 1937 - September 20, 2019
Bonaire, GA- Maureen "Mo" (Farrell) Minshew, 82, went home to be with the Lord on Friday, September 20, 2019 at the Heart of Georgia Hospice Inpatient Unit in Perry, GA. Services celebrating her life will be held on Sunday, September 29, 2019 at 3:00 pm at Burpee-Scott Memorial Chapel & Crematory. Family will receive friends one hour prior and immediately following the services.
Mo was born on May 22, 1937 in England to the late John and Hilda May (Allen) Farrell. She served and worshipped the Lord at Andrew United Methodist Church in Kathleen, GA. Mo loved her family and did all she could to make certain their needs were met. She enjoyed gardening and making crafts. Mo could often be found handing out crosses that she handcrafted with the gospel message attached to young kids in the community and their family.
Left to cherish her memory is her daughter, Christine Wendy Masten of Warner Robins, GA; grandson: Justin David Hart of Bonaire, GA; step-grandchildren: Michael and Mandi Masten; great-grandchildren: Louie and Mellow; siblings: Pat Matthews, Tony Farrell, Peter Farrell, Michael Farrell, Paul Farrell, Eileen Chambliss and her nieces and nephews.
Please visit www.burpeescottmemorialchapel.com to sign the online guestbook and to leave a memorial tribute for the family.
Published in The Telegraph on Sept. 25, 2019