Riley Mack Grantham, Jr.
Nov. 2, 1937 - Sept. 23, 2019
Cochran, GA- Riley Mack Grantham Jr, 81, of Cochran, died at his residence Monday, Sept. 23 2019 with his loved ones at his side, following a short battle with cancer. Funeral services will be held Friday Sept. 27, 2019 at 6:15 PM in the Chapel of Fisher Funeral Home.
He leaves behind his daughters, Lisa Walker, Lynn Hawkins and Ginger (Ron) Asmus, all of Cochran. His grandsons, Jack (Kristin) Walker III, Clint Hawkins, Riley Mack Moore, Coley (Rina) Grantham and Clay Hawkins ; great-grandkids, Morgan Rae and Macey Walker, Cannon Hawkins, Gunner Kade and Briggs Grae Grantham. He was preceded in death by his only son, Tracy Riley Grantham.
Born in Cochran, he was son of the late Riley "Bud" Mack Grantham and Pearl Floyd Grantham. He was a 1957 graduate of Cochran High School and was retired from Robins Air Force Base.
Immediately following the service, all are invited to greet the family and gather in fellowship with friends and loved ones in the chapel. Burial will be the following morning Saturday at 10:30 AM in the Grantham Family plot in Cedar Hill Cemetery and friends are welcome to attend.
Published in The Telegraph on Sept. 25, 2019