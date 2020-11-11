Robert Harshman
April 11, 1931 - November 8, 2020
Warner Robins , Georgia - Robert (Bob) Harshman 89, passed away peacefully on November 8, 2020. Because of COVID-19, there will not be a formal visitation or public service.
Loving father of Robert E. Harshman (Canton GA), and Lisa C Smith (Forsyth GA), proud grandfather of Reed H Baxter (Duluth GA), brother of Lawrence E. Harshman (Eatonton GA), and Doranne M Weaver (Blue Ridge GA), Bob was preceded in death by his loving wife of 51 years Alma J Harshman.
Bob was born April 11, 1931, in Midland, Michigan, to the late Guy Harshman and Mildred Ordiway Harshman. He graduated from Midland High School in 1949, and served in the army during the Korean conflict. Upon discharge, he continued his education, culminating with a Specialist's degree in Psychology from Central Michigan University.
In 1956 Bob married his sweetheart, Alma J. Roberts. Professionally, he held various positions in the field of education, including teacher, social worker, special education program coordinator, and school psychologist. In 1985 he moved to Georgia with his family, where he continued to work as a school psychologist until his retirement in 1997. Never one to sit idle, he joined Alma in her construction business until her passing in 2008.
Bob enjoyed several activities including woodworking, coin collecting and hunting. His favorite targets to shoot were pheasants, which he hunted on his farms in South Dakota yearly until his health began to falter.
Bob will be fondly remembered by family and friends as a loving father, distinguished psychologist, avid hunter, U.S. Army veteran, and patriot.
In lieu of flowers, the family respectfully asks that donations be made to Alzheimer's Association
.
