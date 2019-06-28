Robert "Bobby" Poe
February 17, 1932 - June 27, 2019
Macon, Georgia- Robert "Bobby" Carpenter Poe, 87, passed away Thursday, June 27, 2019. Graveside services will be held Saturday, June 29, 2019 at 11:00 am in Macon Memorial Park Cemetery with Rev. Dan Darden officiating. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to All About Animals Rescue, 1550 Hardeman Ave., Macon, GA 31201.
Robert was born in Macon, Georgia to the late William Ray Poe and Willie Mae Carpenter Poe. He was the owner of P & E Paving Co. Bobby had a passion for Tennessee Walking horses. He was a member of Tennessee Walking Horse Exhibitors Association and Georgia Walking Horse Exhibitors Association. Bobby was a loving husband, father, brother, grandfather, and great-grandfather.
Survivors include his wife Margilyn "Lynn" Poe; son Steven Thomas Poe (Cindy) of Franklin, TN; daughter Laura Scott (Stanley) of Juliette, Georgia; daughter Jayne Gilmore (John Bono) of West Palm Beach, FL.; grandchildren Avery Elizabeth Poe of Franklin TN, Ian Curtis Gilmore of San Francisco, CA, and Joshua Gram Gilmore of Tallahassee, FL; great-grandchildren Lillyana Lopez and Jaylin Gilmore; brother Jimmy Poe of Macon, GA; and a nephew William "Bill" Ray Poe (Carol). He is predeceased by his brother William Ray Poe.
Snow's Memorial Chapel, Cherry Street, has charge of arrangements.
Published in The Telegraph on June 28, 2019