Ruth Johnson Strickland
June 4, 1924 - September 25, 2020
Warner Robins, GA- Ruth Strickland, 96, joined her Lord and Savior in heaven on Friday, September 25, 2020.
Mrs. Strickland was born on June 4, 1924 in Colquitt County, Georgia to the late James and Fred Elizabeth Autry Johnson. A woman of strong faith in God, she was a faithful member of Second Baptist Church. She loved her church and her Sunday School class, and her church loved her back. Mrs. Strickland had a passion for life and diligently made the most of every minute she was given. She was devoted to and dearly loved her family and her Lord. She was preceded in death by her beloved husband, Thomas E. Strickland; daughter, Laura Parry; brothers, Ray Johnson, Enoch Johnson, Herbert Johnson, Autry Johnson, Oren Johnson, and Joseph "Ned" Johnson; and sister, Bessie Kate Bentley.
Her memory will forever be treasured by her daughter, Faye Strickland of Warner Robins; grandson, Matthew Parry of Douglasville; siblings, Mary Ann Johnson of Warner Robins, Neil Johnson of Roswell, Wayne Johnson (Evalyn) of Quinlan, Oklahoma, J. Fred Johnson (Betty) of Pelham; and sisters-in-law, Eudene Johnson of Jefferson, Shirley Johnson of Moultrie, Rita Johnson of Hartsfield and Mary Strickland of Pelham.
A drive through visitation with Mrs. Strickland's family will be Wednesday, September 30, 2020, from 5:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. at McCullough Funeral Home. A graveside funeral service celebrating her life will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Thursday, October 1, 2020, at Pinecrest Memory Gardens in Pelham, Georgia. For friends unable to attend at this time, the service will be streamed live via the McCullough Funeral Home Facebook page at www.facebook.com/mcculloughfuneralhome/live/
