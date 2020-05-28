Sara Reynolds Lane
December 2, 1927 - May 26, 2020
Macon, GA- Sara Reynolds Lane, 92, passed away on Tuesday, May 26, 2020 surrounded by her family. A Celebration of her life will be held on Saturday, May 30, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. in the Chapel of Macon Memorial Park Funeral Home. Burial will be in Macon Memorial Park Cemetery with the Reverend Jason Wade officiating. The family will greet friends from 6:00 to 8:00 p.m. on Friday, May 29, 2020 at the funeral home.
Sara was born in Dublin, Georgia to the late Millard Smith Reynolds and Gladys Rogers Reynolds. She was preceded in death by her husband of sixty-nine years, John Lane and two brothers, William Rowe Reynolds and Arthur Clyde Reynolds. Sara graduated from A. L. Miller High School and was a graduate of the Macon Hospital School of Nursing where she was the Valedictorian of her class. She worked at the Macon Hospital as a Registered Nurse and later joined the faculty at the School of Nursing. After leaving the Macon Hospital, she worked at Northside Hospital in Atlanta for sixteen years before retiring. She was a lifelong member of Ebenezer United Methodist Church and she sang in the choir. She was a devoted and loving wife, mother, grandmother, great grandmother, sister, aunt and friend.
She is survived by, daughter, Sharon (Mike) Smallwood of Macon, son, Keith (Dawn) Lane of Conyers, her beloved grandchildren, Brandy (Ferrell) Cromer, Michael (Megan) Smallwood, Sims (Marcy) Kendall, Sara Jean Lane, James C. Lane, great grandchildren, Emily Cromer, Katie Cromer, Courtney Cromer, Raeleigh Smallwood, Allie Smallwood, Lucas Wells, Lauren Kendall, Joseph Kendall, and several nieces and nephews.
Visit www.maconmp.com to express condolences.
Macon Memorial Park Funeral Home and Cemetery has charge of the arrangements.
View the online memorial for Sara Reynolds Lane
December 2, 1927 - May 26, 2020
Macon, GA- Sara Reynolds Lane, 92, passed away on Tuesday, May 26, 2020 surrounded by her family. A Celebration of her life will be held on Saturday, May 30, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. in the Chapel of Macon Memorial Park Funeral Home. Burial will be in Macon Memorial Park Cemetery with the Reverend Jason Wade officiating. The family will greet friends from 6:00 to 8:00 p.m. on Friday, May 29, 2020 at the funeral home.
Sara was born in Dublin, Georgia to the late Millard Smith Reynolds and Gladys Rogers Reynolds. She was preceded in death by her husband of sixty-nine years, John Lane and two brothers, William Rowe Reynolds and Arthur Clyde Reynolds. Sara graduated from A. L. Miller High School and was a graduate of the Macon Hospital School of Nursing where she was the Valedictorian of her class. She worked at the Macon Hospital as a Registered Nurse and later joined the faculty at the School of Nursing. After leaving the Macon Hospital, she worked at Northside Hospital in Atlanta for sixteen years before retiring. She was a lifelong member of Ebenezer United Methodist Church and she sang in the choir. She was a devoted and loving wife, mother, grandmother, great grandmother, sister, aunt and friend.
She is survived by, daughter, Sharon (Mike) Smallwood of Macon, son, Keith (Dawn) Lane of Conyers, her beloved grandchildren, Brandy (Ferrell) Cromer, Michael (Megan) Smallwood, Sims (Marcy) Kendall, Sara Jean Lane, James C. Lane, great grandchildren, Emily Cromer, Katie Cromer, Courtney Cromer, Raeleigh Smallwood, Allie Smallwood, Lucas Wells, Lauren Kendall, Joseph Kendall, and several nieces and nephews.
Visit www.maconmp.com to express condolences.
Macon Memorial Park Funeral Home and Cemetery has charge of the arrangements.
View the online memorial for Sara Reynolds Lane
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Telegraph on May 28, 2020.