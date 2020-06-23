Sol Tucker
September 15, 1930 - June 20, 2020
Macon, GA- Sol Tucker, 89, died on June 20, 2020, at Pine Pointe Hospice.
He leaves behind a wife of 34 years, Dot Short Tucker; his son, Ricky Tucker (Lynn); daughters, Sheri Tucker Pyles (Bryant), Tanya Tucker Alley (Steve); and stepson, Tommy Smith; 9 grandchildren; and 6 great-grandchildren.
Born in Alapaha, Georgia, the son of Sol and Essie Tucker, Mr. Tucker was a lifelong resident of Macon. In his early years, he joined the Army Air Corp. After he was honorably discharged, he moved to Macon. He owned and operated Ben's Macon Radiator for over 50 years.
Mr. Tucker proudly serve over 50 years as a Master Mason and the Al Sihah Shrine. In his earlier years, he was an avid golfer and a former member of the Elks Club and River North Country Club.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations to your favorite charity.
Published in The Telegraph on Jun. 23, 2020.