Sol Tucker
1930 - 2020
Sol Tucker
September 15, 1930 - June 20, 2020
Macon, GA- Sol Tucker, 89, died on June 20, 2020, at Pine Pointe Hospice.
He leaves behind a wife of 34 years, Dot Short Tucker; his son, Ricky Tucker (Lynn); daughters, Sheri Tucker Pyles (Bryant), Tanya Tucker Alley (Steve); and stepson, Tommy Smith; 9 grandchildren; and 6 great-grandchildren.
Born in Alapaha, Georgia, the son of Sol and Essie Tucker, Mr. Tucker was a lifelong resident of Macon. In his early years, he joined the Army Air Corp. After he was honorably discharged, he moved to Macon. He owned and operated Ben's Macon Radiator for over 50 years.
Mr. Tucker proudly serve over 50 years as a Master Mason and the Al Sihah Shrine. In his earlier years, he was an avid golfer and a former member of the Elks Club and River North Country Club.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations to your favorite charity.


Published in The Telegraph on Jun. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Hart's Mortuary and Crematory
765 Cherry Street
Macon, GA 31201
478-746-4321
June 22, 2020
Sol was a great friend and I will miss him dearly. We had some great times together at River North CC. RIP my friend
Jim Hickman
Friend
