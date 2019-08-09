Stephanie Ann Malandrino (1967 - 2019)
  • "My deepest condolences to the family. It's very hard to..."
  • "My prayers are with you, Claudia & family, in this..."
    - Becki Brannen
  • "My family and I will miss you Stephanie. Mike you and her..."
    - Donna Gliniewicz
  • " My prayers go out for Mike and Family, May you find God's..."
    - Dane Coffman
Service Information
FairHaven Funeral Home and Cremation Services
4989 Mount Pleasant Church Rd.
Macon, GA
31216
(478)-788-2929
Visitation
Saturday, Aug. 10, 2019
1:00 PM - 2:00 PM
FairHaven Funeral Home and Cremation Services
4989 Mount Pleasant Church Rd.
Macon, GA 31216
Funeral service
Saturday, Aug. 10, 2019
2:00 PM
FairHaven Funeral Home and Cremation Services
4989 Mount Pleasant Church Rd.
Macon, GA 31216
Burial
Following Services
Riverside Cemetery
Obituary
Stephanie Ann Malandrino
November 21, 1967 - August 4, 2019
Pickens, SC- Stephanie Ann Malandrino, 51, of Macon, GA. and Pickens, S.C. passed away on Sunday, August 4, 2019. Funeral services will be held on Saturday, August 10 at 2:00 PM at the Chapel of FairHaven Funeral Home, 4989 Mt. Pleasant Church Rd. Burial will immediately follow in Riverside Cemetery. The family will have a time of visitation from 1:00 PM until service time.
Stephanie served in the United States Navy and retired from the Macon Police Department and the Jones County Sheriff's Department. She loved her grandbabies and antiquing. Stephanie was an extreme sport enthusiast, skydiving for her 50th birthday. She and Michael were each other's hobbies.
Stephanie is survived by her husband, Michael Malandrino; daughter, Kaitlin McCleskey (Blake Hancock); sons, Joseph Nations (Kayla), Jordan Nations, and Adam Anderson; grandchildren, Hunter, Jr., Jaimie, and Canton; parents, Wanda Woodward, Billy and Claudia Coley, and Jerry Hardin; brother, Mark Hardin (Keta); grandmother, Annie Strickland; uncle, Junior Strickland; and nephew, Dak Hardin.
FairHaven Funeral Home and Cremation Services has charge of arrangements.


Published in The Telegraph on Aug. 9, 2019
bullet U.S. Navy
