Stephanie Ann Malandrino
November 21, 1967 - August 4, 2019
Pickens, SC- Stephanie Ann Malandrino, 51, of Macon, GA. and Pickens, S.C. passed away on Sunday, August 4, 2019. Funeral services will be held on Saturday, August 10 at 2:00 PM at the Chapel of FairHaven Funeral Home, 4989 Mt. Pleasant Church Rd. Burial will immediately follow in Riverside Cemetery. The family will have a time of visitation from 1:00 PM until service time.
Stephanie served in the United States Navy and retired from the Macon Police Department and the Jones County Sheriff's Department. She loved her grandbabies and antiquing. Stephanie was an extreme sport enthusiast, skydiving for her 50th birthday. She and Michael were each other's hobbies.
Stephanie is survived by her husband, Michael Malandrino; daughter, Kaitlin McCleskey (Blake Hancock); sons, Joseph Nations (Kayla), Jordan Nations, and Adam Anderson; grandchildren, Hunter, Jr., Jaimie, and Canton; parents, Wanda Woodward, Billy and Claudia Coley, and Jerry Hardin; brother, Mark Hardin (Keta); grandmother, Annie Strickland; uncle, Junior Strickland; and nephew, Dak Hardin.
Published in The Telegraph on Aug. 9, 2019