Stephen Moore
December 24, 1958 - August 17, 2019
Kathleen, GA- Stephen Moore, 60, went home to be with the Lord on Saturday, August 17, 2019 at the Houston Medical Center. The visitation for family and friends will be held on Tuesday, August 20, 2019 from 6:00 – 8:00 pm at Burpee-Scott Memorial Chapel & Crematory. Services celebrating his life will be held on Wednesday, August 21, 2019 at 11:00 am at Burpee-Scott Memorial Chapel & Crematory. Reverend Randall Nash will be officiating.
Stephen was born on December 24, 1958 in Macon, GA to the late Gerald Moore and the late Laura (Anderson) Middleton. Stephen worked hard all his life to make sure that his family's needs were met. He worked with his brother, Richard Moore, for many years in his construction business, he owned and operated a very successful landscaping business, but in recent years he was a truck driver for Climate Express Trucking. Stephen loved to be outdoors, whether it was working in his yard, or working on one of his automobiles or his favorite, fishing. He loved his family very much and he invested much of his time in them. He could often be found outdoors with his grandchildren teaching them about nature and just good ole life lessons. He always put others before himself, even in his illness he was doing what he could to care for others, especially his beloved wife of 24 years, Nancy Carolyn (Tucker) Moore. In addition to his parents, Stephen was preceded in death by his brother, Richard Moore.
Left to cherish his memory is his wife, Nancy Moore of Kathleen, GA; step-father: Lelan Middleton of Kathleen, GA; sons: Anthony Douglas and Nicholas Douglas(Christine) of Warner Robins, GA; grandchildren: Alexandria, Zachary, Corrin, Lane, Carissa and John; great-grandchildren: Ava and Arabella; sister-in-law: Julie Moore of Perry, GA; brother-in-law: Boyce Tucker of Roswell, GA; aunts: Mary, Martha, Myrtle, Margaret, Evelyn and Arlene and several nieces and nephews.
Published in The Telegraph on Aug. 20, 2019