Steven Ray Adkins, Sr.
October 24, 1961 - September 8, 2019
Macon, Georgia- Steven Ray Adkins, Jr., 57, of Macon passed away on Sunday, September 8, 2019. A memorial service will be held on Wednesday, September 11, at 5:30 PM in the chapel of FairHaven Funeral Home with Reverend Micah Carr officiating.
Mr. Adkins was born on October 24, 1961, in Hialeah, Florida. He worked as an industrial painter with PIC until his illness.
Mr. Adkins was preceded in death by his parents, Other Chet Adkins and Betty Glenn Adkins.
Mr. Adkins is survived by his wife, DeAundrea Adkins; children, Steven Ray Adkins, Jr. and Kristine Huff; four grandchildren; and sister, Grace Wright.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made in honor of Mr. Adkins to the American Association for Cancer Research, www.aacr.org.
Friends may sign the online registry at www.fairhavenmacon.com.
FairHaven Funeral Home and Cremation Services has charge of arrangements.
Published in The Telegraph on Sept. 11, 2019