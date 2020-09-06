1/1
Susan Martin
1942 - 2020
August 10, 1942 - September 4, 2020
Gray, GA- Susan Amelia Martin, 78, of Gray, Georgia died victorious in Christ Friday, September 04, 2020 surrounded by her family. A graveside service will be Monday, September 7, 2020, at 10:00 AM at Haddock Baptist Church Cemetery with the Reverend Ron McClung officiating. In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to the Haddock Baptist Church Cemetery Fund.
Susan was born August 10, 1942 to the late Robert and Lois Cosey. She is survived by her husband of fifty-eight years, Tony Martin of Gray; son, Brian Martin (Pamela); daughter, Laurie Thigpen (Jim); grandchildren; Carylynne Thigpen, Brian Thigpen, Adam Thigpen, Eliza Thigpen, Benjamin Thigpen, Adam Doby (Ashley); and one great grandson, J.W. Doby.
Susan was a long-time member of Haddock Baptist Church and loved her church family. She enjoyed gardening, cross stitching, puzzles, reading and traveling to the beach and the mountains. She was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother and will be missed by all who knew her.
Please visit www.hartsmort.com to express condolences.
Hart's Jones County Chapel, Hart's Mortuary and Cremation Center, 307 Pecan Lane, Gray, GA 31032 has charge of the arrangements.


Published in The Telegraph on Sep. 6, 2020.
