Swain Ervin Wyatt
1936 - 2020
Mr. Swain Ervin Wyatt
June 9, 1936 - July 30, 2020
Tennille, GA.- Mr. Swain Ervin Wyatt, age 84, of Tennille, died on Thursday, July 30, 2020 at his residence following an extended illness. Funeral services will be held at 3:00 P.M. Sunday, August 2 at Tennille Baptist Church following social distance practices. Reverend Brian Welch and Reverend Andy Yates will officiate. Burial will be private. A live stream of the funeral service will be available by way of Tennille Baptist Church facebook page.
Mr. Wyatt was a native of Johnson County, Georgia, the son of the late Lee Roy Wyatt and the late Gladys Anderson Wyatt. He had resided in Washington County since 1954 and was the owner of Swain Wyatt Construction Company for many years. He was a long-time member of Tennille Baptist Church where he served as Chairman of the Deacons. Swain had many interests, both work and play. He was an avid outdoorsman who enjoyed fishing and hunting. His happy place was Lake Sinclair where he owned a house for over twenty-five years. He enjoyed watching football games and NASCAR and other sports on TV and playing his guitar.
He is preceded in death by his sister, Gloria Wyatt.
Survivors are his wife of sixty-two years, Sallie Yates Wyatt of Tennille; daughters, Cindy E. Wyatt of Riner VA and Robin Barfield and her husband Tommy of Macon; and beloved grandson, Thomas Wyatt Barfield.
The family suggest donations be made to Tennille Baptist Church, P. O. Box 402, Tennille, Georgia 31089.
May and Smith Funeral Directors in Sandersville is in charge of the arrangements. www.mayandsmithfuneraldirectors.com


View the online memorial for Mr. Swain Ervin Wyatt


Published in The Telegraph from Aug. 1 to Aug. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
2
Funeral service
03:00 PM
Tennille Baptist Church
