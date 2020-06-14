Tessie Chatman Smith
June 9, 2020
Augusta, GA- On June 9, 2020 at 4:05 A.M, Ms. Tessie left this world and joined God in the afterlife. Born on the Army base of Fort Gordon, Georgia, she attended preschool and kindergarten in Frankfurt, Germany.
Once the army life brought her father, SSGT Henry Lee Chat- man and mother Hattie Chatman back to Augusta, Georgia, she spent her youth at Richmond Academy enjoying hobbies such as Debutant Balls and playing the clarinet in the high school and college band. Her post-secondary education includes Augusta College, Fort Valley State University (Bachelor's De- gree in Electronic Engineering), Macon State Universi- ty (Early Childhood Education).
A hardworking career at such industrial works as GEC Capital, YKK, Brown and Williamson, and Hancock Fabrics fulfilled her up until retirement in 2015. She then vowed to care for her mother in Augusta, Georgia. Even though an advocate for continuous education, she was well known for her hobbies in design and garment construction. Tessie Chatman Smith leaves behind her mother Hattie Chatman, her daughter Jasmine Smith, Aunt Ruby Chatman in Detroit Michigan, Ida Simmons (Rev. Williams) in Eufaula, Alabama, Rosanna Walker in Fort Myers, Georgia, Colins Peterson (Pearl) in Lithonia, Georgia.
Aretha Chatman in Atlanta, Georgia, Rick Chatman in Opelika, Alabama, Mack Chatman in Phoenix City, Al- abama, Mack "Plump" James, Jody Crawford James in Phoenix, Alabama, Pete Chatman in North Carolina,
Jerome Chatman in West Virginia, Martha Ann Chat- man in Hurtsboro, Alabama and a plethora of relatives and adoring friends. She will be laid to rest at Mount Olive Memorial Gardens on July 13, 2020 at 2:30 p.m.


View the online memorial for Tessie Chatman Smith


Published in The Telegraph on Jun. 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
13
Burial
02:30 PM
Mount Olive Memorial Gardens
Funeral services provided by
C.A. Reid Sr. Memorial F.H.
314A Laney Walker Blvd. Ext.
Augusta, GA 30901
706-724-7594
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

June 13, 2020
May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow.
Mariyam Campbell
Friend
June 13, 2020
Tessie was like a sister to me. I will never forget her. Her sweet personality and would do anything in the world for you. I will dearly missed her.
Carolyn Williams
Friend
June 13, 2020
So sorry to hear. It has been years since we connected again. We were combined at the hip at Richmond. One day we will meet again. Rest in heaven.
Angela Gandy Gifford
Friend
June 12, 2020
Ill love you forever. Ill like you for always. As long as Im living, my mommie youll be.
I miss you every second. -Jasmine Symone Smith (Your Suga Stank)
Jasmine Symone Smith
Daughter
June 12, 2020
You introduced me and my family to the love of college football at Fort Valley State University. We loved those Wildcats homecomings. If anyone truly knows you, they will say that You are the BEST designer ever. You made all 3 of my prom dresses and a wedding dress. You were true and most of all you were always real. You never said a cruel word about or to no one. May God continue to give Jasmine strength. I love you Tessie, I'm going to miss our phone calls and text messages and I'm going to really miss you.
Angelia Elder-Leonard
Family
June 11, 2020
So sorry for your loss, Jasmine & Randolph. We're thinking of you!
Chambless Higdon
Coworker
