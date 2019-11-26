Tommy Earl "Tom" Long Sr.
April 5, 1969 - November 24, 2019
Macon, Georgia- Tommy Earl Long, Sr., 50, of Macon, passed away suddenly on Sunday, November 24, 2019. Funeral Services will be held on Wednesday, November 27, 2019 at 2:00 p.m. in the chapel of FairHaven Funeral Home. The family will greet friends one hour prior to the service beginning at 1:00 p.m. Immediately following the service, Tom will be laid to rest in Evergreen Cemetery.
Tom was preceded in death by his father Harmon Earl Long, Jr. and a grandchild; Bram Long.
Left to cherish his memory is his mother; Eunice Faustine Bell Long. Longtime Companion; Connie McClellan and her daughter Meghan. Sons; Brandon Landers (Chris) and Tommy Earl Long, Jr. (Sam). Sisters; Gail Salazar (Ernesto) and Judy Farr (Jodie). Several nieces, cousins, co-workers, and friends.
Published in The Telegraph on Nov. 26, 2019