Troy Michael Myrick
1995 - 2020
Troy Michael Myrick
July 20, 1995 - June 13, 2020
Byron, GA- Troy Michael Myrick passed away Saturday, June 13, 2020, following a motorcycle accident. A private graveside service for family will be held at
11:00 a.m., Tuesday, June 16, 2020 at Monroe Hills Memorial Gardens. Rev. Jason Comer will officiate. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic there will not be a family visitation.
Troy was born July 20, 1995 in Macon, Georgia. He was employed with Advance Auto Parts in Fort Valley.
Troy is survived by his daughter, Makenzie Leigh Myrick of Warner Robins; parents, Mary Beth and Bill Odom of Macon and Michael and Sandra Myrick of Byron; sisters, Jennifer Shelley-Garner of Byron and Christen Myrick of Byron; grandparents, Troy Russell Murner of Macon, Shelby Jean Williamson of Warner Robins and Michael William and Ellen Myrick of Warner Robins.
In lieu of flowers the family suggests donations to the Humane Society of Houston County, 810 Carl Vinson Pkwy, Centerville, Ga 31028.
Please visit www.monroecountymemorialchapel.com to express tributes.
Monroe County Memorial Chapel has charge of arrangements.


View the online memorial for Troy Michael Myrick


Published in The Telegraph on Jun. 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
16
Graveside service
11:00 AM
Monroe Hills Memorial Gardens
Funeral services provided by
Monroe County Memorial Chapel
86 W. Main St.
Forsyth, GA 31029
478-994-4266
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

June 14, 2020
Linda Colvin
Friend
June 14, 2020
Prayers are with you and your family.
Bobby Holliday
Coworker
June 14, 2020
So sorry for ur loss..may god give u strenght during ur loss..prayers
Dianna Tidwell
Friend
June 14, 2020
Marry Beth we a very sorry for you loss. We will be praying for you and your family that God will provide the grace you will need during this tough time.
Henry Sees
Coworker
June 14, 2020
So sorry for your loss. Taken way too soon. Praying for your family in this time of need.
Pamela Birdsong
Acquaintance
June 14, 2020
Praying for family and friends during this difficult time.
Denise Lester
Teacher
June 14, 2020
Mary Beth, I dont have the words to express how sorry I am for your loss. I pray you find peace & comfort in knowing how many people love you & are praying for you & your family. May God be with you
Amy Slaughter-Hester
Friend
June 14, 2020
Rip homie I love you ! You will be very missed!!
Ruby Edgar
Friend
June 14, 2020
Thoughts and prayers are with all of you
Gayle, Frank and Brandon Borah
Gayle,Frank and Brandon Borah
Friend
June 13, 2020
Deanne Coffelt
Friend
June 13, 2020
Mike I'm truly sorry for your pain and loss I pray that he rest in peace and that your heart will rest in peaceand may the family have peace love ya brother
Colt 45
Friend
June 13, 2020
So very sorry. Prayers are with family and friends.
Randy and Dottie (Land) Scott
Friend
June 13, 2020
Im sorry for your loss. I loved Troy! He was one of my favorites from youth! This is a loss to many.
Wanda Jaffe
Friend
June 13, 2020
Linda Forsythe Bill Lucht
Family
June 13, 2020
May your hearts soon be filled with wonderful memories of joyful times together as you celebrate a life well lived.
Madison Bradford
Friend
June 13, 2020
Our hearts are deeply saddened with the loss of this precious young man! Sending hugs and prayers to you all!
Nicki Sheyka
Friend
June 13, 2020
Stay strong. Pain doesnt last forever.
Ashlee Durance
Friend
June 13, 2020
Mary Beth I am so sorry for your loss my thoughts and prayers are with you and your family.
Trecia McWhirter
Coworker
