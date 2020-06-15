Troy Michael Myrick
July 20, 1995 - June 13, 2020
Byron, GA- Troy Michael Myrick passed away Saturday, June 13, 2020, following a motorcycle accident. A private graveside service for family will be held at
11:00 a.m., Tuesday, June 16, 2020 at Monroe Hills Memorial Gardens. Rev. Jason Comer will officiate. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic there will not be a family visitation.
Troy was born July 20, 1995 in Macon, Georgia. He was employed with Advance Auto Parts in Fort Valley.
Troy is survived by his daughter, Makenzie Leigh Myrick of Warner Robins; parents, Mary Beth and Bill Odom of Macon and Michael and Sandra Myrick of Byron; sisters, Jennifer Shelley-Garner of Byron and Christen Myrick of Byron; grandparents, Troy Russell Murner of Macon, Shelby Jean Williamson of Warner Robins and Michael William and Ellen Myrick of Warner Robins.
In lieu of flowers the family suggests donations to the Humane Society of Houston County, 810 Carl Vinson Pkwy, Centerville, Ga 31028.
Please visit www.monroecountymemorialchapel.com to express tributes.
Monroe County Memorial Chapel has charge of arrangements.
Published in The Telegraph on Jun. 15, 2020.