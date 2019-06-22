Willis "Bill" J. Fitts, SMSgt. USAF (Ret.)
June 16, 1943 - June 19, 2019
Warner Robins, Georgia- Bill Fitts, 76, of Warner Robins, Georgia, died unexpectedly on June 19, 2019, at Navicent Health Center, in Macon, Georgia. Bill was born on June 16, 1943, in Rocky Mount, North Carolina, to the late Tandy Walker Fitts, Jr. and Emily Josephine Joyner Fitts.
He was a pinball (baseball) arcade wizard in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina, an avid Georgia Bulldog fan, and a Ford Mustang enthusiast.
Bill retired as an Air Force Senior Master Sergeant after 21 years of service and proudly fought in the Vietnam War. He retired a second time after a 28 year career as a Civilian Logistics Manager with the Air Force. Bill was also a Program Manager for third party logistics at S&K Aerospace in Warner Robins.
In addition to his parents, Bill was preceded in death by his brother, Tandy W. Fitts, III; and first wife, Linda Taylor Fitts of Roanoke Rapids, North Carolina.
Bill is survived by his loving wife of 48 years, Lou Spence Fitts; daughter, Catharine Fitts Newton (Richard) of O'Fallon, Illinois; son, Jason Joyner Fitts of Warner Robins, Georgia; beloved sister, Sadie Bissette (Leon) of Rocky Mount, North Carolina (who sent his favorite double chocolate peanuts); sister-in-law Deb Fitts of Myrtle Beach, South Carolina.; grandsons, Alex Newton, Florida and Zachary Newton; Sisters-in-law, Denise Allen and Jody Spence; brother-in-law, Russell Gardner all of Hamlet, North Carolina; and many nieces and nephews.
Visitation will be Sunday, June 23, 2019 from 6:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. at McCullough Funeral Home. A funeral service will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Monday, June 24, 2019, at Magnolia Park Cemetery.
Go to www.mcculloughfh.com to sign the Online Registry for the family. McCullough Funeral Home and Crematory has the privilege of being entrusted with these arrangements.
View the online memorial for Willis "Bill" J. Fitts, SMSgt. USAF (Ret.)
Published in The Telegraph on June 22, 2019