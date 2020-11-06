1/1
Bennie Ray Roberts
1927 - 2020
Bennie Ray Roberts, 93, of Hot Springs, formerly of Prattsville, was born October 9, 1927 to William Benjamin Roberts and Alice "Reynolds" Roberts. On November 4, 2020 he left to spend eternity with his Lord and Savior who had prepared a place for him.

He was preceded in death by his parents, and his wife of 69 years Dorothy "Hathcock" Roberts and sisters, Millie Stuckey and Shirley Bean, brothers, Frank Roberts and Robert Lee Roberts all of Prattsville and George Calvin Roberts of Texas. He was also preceded in death by his granddaughter, Wendy Denise Williams and great-grandson, Lawson Dale Lewis. B.R. was a long-time member of Sweet Home Missionary Baptist Church.

Surviving him are his daughters, Belva Bailey and Benna Williams (Dennis)of Hot Springs, sons, Marvin Roberts (Betty Wright) of Prattsville, Eddie Roberts (Trish) of Bismarck. He also has many beloved grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and one great-grandson, and many nieces and nephews. He was very blessed to have as his caregiver for many years, Brenda Hammock.

B.R. was called twice to serve in the Army, stateside in WWII and again during the Korean War, when he stated he was a terror tank operator. In his early career, he was a lumberjack during logging seasons in Oregon, until truck driving got into his blood. BR-549 drove many years for ARKLA, and at the time he retired he was Shop Supervisor of ARKLA Meter Shop in Sheridan.

Funeral services will be 2:00 p.m. Sunday, November 8, 2020 at Sweet Home Missionary Baptist Church in Prattsville with Bro. Don Goodman and Bro. Jace Roberts officiating. Pallbearers will be the deacons of Sweet Home Missionary Baptist Church. Interment will follow in Jacob's Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to Sweet Home Church of Jacobs's Cemetery c/o Heather Dunn 203 Grant 481, Prattsville, AR 72129.

Arrangements by Buie Funeral Home of Sheridan (870) 942-3231. Sign online guestbook at www.buiefuneralhome.com.

Published in Malvern Daily Record from Nov. 6 to Nov. 7, 2020.
