1/1
Janette Phillips
1927 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Janette's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Janette Elrod Phillips, age 92, of Rockport went home to Jesus, Thursday, July 30, 2020. She was born November 27, 1927, in Prattsville, the daughter of the late Henry and Roxie Bennings Elrod. Janette was a member of Third Baptist Church in Malvern. She enjoyed working outside in her garden and was a true servant, who loved helping people. Other than her parents, she is preceded in death by her husband, of 65 years, whom she married on February 22, 1947, Ewell "Bo" Phillips; sisters, Remagene Holiman, Evelyn Poole, Jewell Wynn, Henrietta Moore, Jerry Blakely, Nina Crutchfield and Faye Stuckey and son-in-law, Jackie Scott.

Survivors, daughters, Rita Pielemeier (Brian) of Hot Springs and Fran Scott of Hindsville, Arkansas; grandchildren, Jason Scott (Carri Lu), Jeremy Scott (Jenifer), Brandi Bettis (Brad), Jon Moore (Amanda), Kristin Fancher (Will) and Jeremie Pielemeier (Laura); great-grandchildren, Ashley Martin (Leo), Tyler Vincent (Allison), Whitney Prater (Hayden), Kate Scott, Olivia Pielemeier, Lily Beth Pielemeier, Mallie Moore, Beau Brown, Pierce Moore, Reid Pielemeier, Beckett Bettis and Houston Fancher and baby Fancher (due in December); great-great grandchild, Ian Martin and numerous nieces and nephews.

Visitation will be Sunday, August 2 from 5:00-7:00pm at Regency Funeral Home.

Graveside Services will be Monday, August 3 at 10:00am at Philadelphia Cemetery with Brother Tom Strike and Reverend Teddy Frye officiating. Pallbearers will be Jason Scott, Jeremy Scott, Jon Moore, Brad Bettis, Tyler Vincent and Jeremie Pielemeier. Honorary pallbearers will be Lake Hamilton Health and Rehab and Arkansas Hospice.

Arrangements are by Regency Funeral Home. You may sign the guestbook at www.regencyfuneralhome.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Malvern Daily Record from Aug. 3 to Aug. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Regency Funeral Home - Malvern
1839 Pine Bluff Street
Malvern, AR 72104
501-332-8688
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Regency Funeral Home - Malvern

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
August 3, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
Staff of Regency Funeral Home
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved