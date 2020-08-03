Janette Elrod Phillips, age 92, of Rockport went home to Jesus, Thursday, July 30, 2020. She was born November 27, 1927, in Prattsville, the daughter of the late Henry and Roxie Bennings Elrod. Janette was a member of Third Baptist Church in Malvern. She enjoyed working outside in her garden and was a true servant, who loved helping people. Other than her parents, she is preceded in death by her husband, of 65 years, whom she married on February 22, 1947, Ewell "Bo" Phillips; sisters, Remagene Holiman, Evelyn Poole, Jewell Wynn, Henrietta Moore, Jerry Blakely, Nina Crutchfield and Faye Stuckey and son-in-law, Jackie Scott.
Survivors, daughters, Rita Pielemeier (Brian) of Hot Springs and Fran Scott of Hindsville, Arkansas; grandchildren, Jason Scott (Carri Lu), Jeremy Scott (Jenifer), Brandi Bettis (Brad), Jon Moore (Amanda), Kristin Fancher (Will) and Jeremie Pielemeier (Laura); great-grandchildren, Ashley Martin (Leo), Tyler Vincent (Allison), Whitney Prater (Hayden), Kate Scott, Olivia Pielemeier, Lily Beth Pielemeier, Mallie Moore, Beau Brown, Pierce Moore, Reid Pielemeier, Beckett Bettis and Houston Fancher and baby Fancher (due in December); great-great grandchild, Ian Martin and numerous nieces and nephews.
Visitation will be Sunday, August 2 from 5:00-7:00pm at Regency Funeral Home.
Graveside Services will be Monday, August 3 at 10:00am at Philadelphia Cemetery with Brother Tom Strike and Reverend Teddy Frye officiating. Pallbearers will be Jason Scott, Jeremy Scott, Jon Moore, Brad Bettis, Tyler Vincent and Jeremie Pielemeier. Honorary pallbearers will be Lake Hamilton Health and Rehab and Arkansas Hospice.
Arrangements are by Regency Funeral Home. You may sign the guestbook at www.regencyfuneralhome.com.