Mary Lee Wilson (English) age 72 entered eternity April 15, 2019. She was born to Lois Alford Wilson and Lorene Marie Smith, Wilson in 1946. She loved the Lord, her greatest joy being study of the word of God and sharing it with others. Repentance was a word she used often when talking with others about the Lord. She also loved to write scripture reference poetry, traveled as much as she was able and enjoyed the beauty of nature. Mary retired a state employee her best years spent at Glen Rose School as the lunch coordinator. She was loved by many of the students.

Mary is loved by her two daughters, Linda (Carl) Sealy, and Donna (Mark) Daniels, five grandsons, Daniel (Angelena) Sealy, Michael Sealy, Andrew (Sarah) Sealy, Mark Rice, Colton (Natasha) Adams, and two granddaughters, Ashley (Dustin) Nix, and Sarah Sealy. She also leaves behind fifteen, great-grandchildren, and a sister, Lois Marie Yates.

She is preceded in death by her parents, and two sisters, Shirley Wilson and Judy Langley.

A visitation will be held 10:00 a.m. Wednesday, April 17, 2019, at the Atkinson Funeral Home Chapel in Malvern. A graveside service will follow the visitation at Magnet Cove Cemetery.

Arrangements entrusted to Atkinson Funeral Home in Malvern.