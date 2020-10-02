1/1
Ray F. Purdy Jr.
1932 - 2020
On Tuesday, Sept 15, 2020, Ray F. Purdy, Jr., passed away peacefully in Kirkcudbright, Scotland at the age of 87. His wife, Lesley, was by his side. He is remembered by his two children Anne Morell and Donald Purdy and by his grandchildren, Will, Calum and Katie.

Ray and Lesley retired to Kirkcudbright 20 years ago, after 22 happy years in Manchester. Outside of his day job designing kitchens, Ray indulged his passion for the theater, by being involved in many plays over the years both at the Dorset Playhouse and BBA; directing, acting, and building sets. He also sang in his church choir, played the bagpipes, taught Scottish Country Dancing, and was a Trustee at BBA among his many activities.

Many of you will have known him well. Some will have known him all too briefly. All will remember the twinkle in his eye, his sudden (loud) laughter (especially in a theater), his warmth, genuineness, kindness and his ability to not just hear you but listen to you with every fiber of his being. He made everyone and everything around him better than before. He was a gentleman and a gentle man and he will be missed more than he would ever have understood. Bless you, Dad. We love you.

[Exit hero, quietly, stage left]

A remembrance will be shown via Zoom.

Published in The Manchester Journal on Oct. 2, 2020.
